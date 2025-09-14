Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement
Police inspectors and sub-inspectors underwent a one-hour exam to assess reasoning and knowledge of new criminal laws. Initiated by SP Suraj Kumar Rai, the test aims to improve investigation and conviction rates. Poor performers will receive additional training, while high scorers manage important cases. Controversy arises over alleged cheating.
Amid heightened scrutiny, about 260 police inspectors and sub-inspectors took a rigorous one-hour test designed to evaluate their reasoning skills and knowledge about three newly enacted criminal laws. This groundbreaking test took place at the Baghpat Police Lines on September 7.
This initiative was championed by Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, who observed a lack of effective case pursuit and conviction among officers. The 'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha' aims to allocate cases based on officers' aptitudes in various policing fields, such as forensics and law knowledge.
Addressing emerging concerns, Rai confirmed that any officer found cheating through videos circulated online would be investigated. Meanwhile, plans are underway to continue conducting these assessments to enhance law enforcement proficiency.
