Justice Awaits: Court Orders FIR in Ballia Land Dispute Assault Case

A court in Ballia has instructed the filing of an FIR against six individuals, including the then SHO, following allegations of police inaction in an assault case involving a land dispute. The complaint suggested improper influence affected both the medical examination and police report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Ballia has taken a decisive step by ordering the registration of an FIR against six individuals. This directive comes in response to claims by Somari Devi, who alleged that the police failed to act on her assault complaint due to undue influence from the accused parties. Among those named in the complaint are the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Phephana police station and sub-inspector Ajay Kumar.

The incident reportedly took place on June 11, 2024, when Rinku Devi and her family allegedly attacked Somari Devi over a land dispute. The victim claimed she was stabbed, but alleged police pressure led to this incident being omitted from the official report. Instead, it was recorded as injuries caused by sticks. Moreover, Devi asserted that she was not given a medical examination, which the court found concerning in assessing the integrity of the investigation.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailesh Pandey, in his ruling, underscored the necessity for a proper investigation, emphasizing the police and hospital's failure to fulfill their duties. The court has mandated that a copy of the FIR be submitted within three days and that the investigation's progress be monitored closely, underscoring the importance of justice in this land dispute assault case.

