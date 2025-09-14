Innovative Test Evaluates Police Inspectors on New Criminal Laws

In an unprecedented initiative, over 260 police inspectors and sub-inspectors gathered at Baghpat Police Lines for a rigorous one-hour test assessing their reasoning skills and comprehension of newly enacted criminal laws.

The brainchild of SP Suraj Kumar Rai, the Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha aims to enhance the investigative competency of officers. Those who excel will be entrusted with significant cases, while those scoring low will undergo further training.

As a preventive measure, SP Rai is scrutinizing reports of irregularities during the examination. Officials have expressed hopes that such assessments will become a regular feature to elevate policing standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)