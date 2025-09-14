Tragic Land Dispute: Man Killed Over Tree-Cutting in Jharkhand
A 26-year-old man in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was killed during a dispute over tree-cutting. The victim, Jagdish Hembram, was attacked with lathis and axes by distant relatives following an altercation. Police have arrested two suspects and are pursuing others involved.
- Country:
- India
A deadly altercation took place in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man. The incident unfolded when Jagdish Hembram of Sirkatola Baridih village opposed individuals cutting trees on his property.
The situation quickly escalated on Sunday morning as relatives turned violent, assaulting Hembram with lathis and axes. The confrontation left him fatally injured, prompting local authorities to rush to the scene and recover his body.
Officer-in-Charge Sachin Kumar Das confirmed that a case has been filed against the accused. Two arrests have been made so far, while the hunt continues for others involved in the tragic incident.
