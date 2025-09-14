Left Menu

DRI Cracks Down on Hydroponic Weed Smugglers at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Mumbai zonal unit intercepted Indian nationals from Bangkok, recovering the substance. Arrests were made under the NDPS Act, with an ongoing investigation.

Updated: 14-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant bust at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed. The operation took place on Sunday, with officials intercepting two passengers based on a tip-off.

The passengers, Indian nationals traveling from Bangkok, were found with 39 packets of the contraband hidden in their luggage. Additionally, a third person present to receive the illegal substance was apprehended by the DRI team.

All involved have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities continue their investigation into the smuggling operation, looking to uncover further connections and contraband networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

