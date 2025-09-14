Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Authorities in Nepal have re-arrested more than 3,700 prisoners who escaped during recent anti-government demonstrations, a police spokesperson reported.

Despite the large-scale recapture, approximately 10,320 inmates remain at large, prompting officials to urge public vigilance. Some escapees returned voluntarily, and Indian police have intercepted others attempting to flee across the border.

The mass escapes occurred amidst violent protests including vandalism and arson. The unrest, driven by opposition to a social media ban and allegations of corruption, culminated in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.