Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Over 3,700 inmates who escaped Nepalese jails during anti-government protests last week have been re-arrested. Despite this, a significant number of prisoners remain fugitive. Efforts led by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force are ongoing to locate those at large. The breakouts happened amidst widespread protests over a social media ban and corruption, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Authorities in Nepal have re-arrested more than 3,700 prisoners who escaped during recent anti-government demonstrations, a police spokesperson reported.

Despite the large-scale recapture, approximately 10,320 inmates remain at large, prompting officials to urge public vigilance. Some escapees returned voluntarily, and Indian police have intercepted others attempting to flee across the border.

The mass escapes occurred amidst violent protests including vandalism and arson. The unrest, driven by opposition to a social media ban and allegations of corruption, culminated in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

