Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

A shocking discovery was made in Godapur village this Sunday when a 15-day-old baby girl was rescued after being buried alive. A vigilant villager heard cries and saw a tiny hand emerging from the ground.

The alert was promptly raised, and police responded quickly to save the infant. She was alive and was immediately transported to a government hospital for urgent care before being referred to a medical college for specialized treatment.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the parents and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)