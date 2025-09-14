Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police
A 15-day-old baby girl was found buried alive in Godapur village, detected by a villager who heard her cries. Police rescued the infant, now in the ICU for treatment. Authorities are investigating to find the parents and those responsible for the act.
A shocking discovery was made in Godapur village this Sunday when a 15-day-old baby girl was rescued after being buried alive. A vigilant villager heard cries and saw a tiny hand emerging from the ground.
The alert was promptly raised, and police responded quickly to save the infant. She was alive and was immediately transported to a government hospital for urgent care before being referred to a medical college for specialized treatment.
Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the parents and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.
