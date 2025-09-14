Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

A 15-day-old baby girl was found buried alive in Godapur village, detected by a villager who heard her cries. Police rescued the infant, now in the ICU for treatment. Authorities are investigating to find the parents and those responsible for the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:33 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in Godapur village this Sunday when a 15-day-old baby girl was rescued after being buried alive. A vigilant villager heard cries and saw a tiny hand emerging from the ground.

The alert was promptly raised, and police responded quickly to save the infant. She was alive and was immediately transported to a government hospital for urgent care before being referred to a medical college for specialized treatment.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the parents and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

