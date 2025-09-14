Promise Betrayed: Tragic Tale of Assault and Deception

A disturbing case has emerged from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, where a young woman has alleged that a man repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the false promise of marriage, resulting in her pregnancy.

Tragically, the woman experienced labor pains early on Sunday and was rushed by her family to a community health center in Dhukri. However, she delivered a stillborn baby before reaching the facility.

In her written complaint to the Dhurki police station, the woman stated that the assaults were frequent. Officer-in-Charge Janardan Raut confirmed that the accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)