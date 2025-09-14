Left Menu

Punjab's Coordinated Response to Major Flood Crisis

Amidst widespread devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Punjab, the state government has initiated comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts. Key measures include deploying nodal representatives for coordinated response, providing immediate relief, medical camps, resettlement, and addressing livestock concerns, to assist the affected 2,303 villages.

Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian announced the deployment of nodal representatives to aid flood relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state. The floods have caused significant destruction, requiring immediate and effective response to support 2,303 affected villages.

The government's strategy includes deploying representatives who will collaborate with district administrations to ensure the distribution of relief materials and assessment of damages, including crop loss and structural damage, is conducted efficiently. The focus is not just on immediate relief but also on resettlement and providing medical and livelihood support to those affected.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has initiated a cleanliness drive, debris clearance, and carcass disposal, alongside a comprehensive animal health plan to combat waterborne diseases affecting livestock. These concerted efforts underscore the government's commitment to restoring normalcy and assisting citizens and farmers in rebuilding their lives post-disaster.

