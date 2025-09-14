Left Menu

India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

India introduces the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025, modernizing the revenue procurement process for the armed forces. Aimed at enhancing jointness among the services, it promises timely resource availability, supports Aatmanirbharta, and aligns with updated procurement norms emphasizing technology, transparency, and fairness.

In a bid to modernize its defence acquisition strategy, India has introduced the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025, which promises to streamline and simplify the revenue procurement process for the armed forces.

The new manual targets expediting resource availability without delays, thereby boosting military preparedness. The policy, approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focuses on achieving self-reliance under the Aatmanirbharta initiative.

Besides facilitating ease of business, the manual aligns with updated government procurement norms, emphasizing technology use, procedural fairness, and accountability, thus ensuring prompt supplier payments and stimulating innovation through indigenisation.

