US Secretary of State Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday, Washington Post reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST
US Secretary of State Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday, Washington Post reports

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, citing two government officials in the Middle East.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report, which was published on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

