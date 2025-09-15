Left Menu

Naxalism eradicated from Bokaro region in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Soren was a Central Committee Member of the banned CPI Maoists.He said additionally, two other Naxals -- Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan -- with a reward on their heads have also been gunned down by the security forces.Following this operation, Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand with the elimination of three top Maoists, including a 'commander' who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore.

The three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning, police said.

Shah said a joint team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and the state police has achieved a major success in the anti-Naxal operation where a notorious Naxal commander with a Rs 1 crore bounty, Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, has been eliminated. Soren was a Central Committee Member of the banned CPI (Maoists).

He said additionally, two other Naxals -- Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan -- with a reward on their heads have also been gunned down by the security forces.

''Following this operation, Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand. Soon, the entire country will be free from the problem of Naxalism,'' Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The Home Minister has repeatedly asserted that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

