Groote Schuur Hospital Opens Upgraded Chemotherapy Unit to Enhance Cancer Care

The Oncology Department at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) in Cape Town has officially unveiled its newly upgraded outpatient chemotherapy room along with modernised pharmacy facilities, marking a significant milestone in cancer treatment services in the Western Cape. Serving more than 3 000 new oncology patients annually, the hospital’s latest improvements are set to ease overcrowding, improve patient comfort, and ensure the safe preparation of life-saving chemotherapy medications.

A R5.2 Million Investment in Hope

The R5.2 million project is the result of a broad coalition of donors and partners. Major contributions included a R1 million donation from Wheel2Heal, alongside funding from the Radiation Oncology Facilities Board Fund, the Groote Schuur Trust, provincial and national government departments, hospital management, staff contributions, and civil society organisations.

Officials emphasised that the new facilities are not merely infrastructural upgrades but a symbol of compassion, dignity, and shared commitment to improving healthcare.

“This project is a shining example of what can be achieved when government, civil society, donors, and healthcare professionals work together with one goal in mind: to offer patients hope,” said Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness. She stressed that the space will ensure patients receive treatment in a setting that prioritises both medical excellence and human dignity.

A Patient’s Journey of Recovery

For patients, the improvements are more than bricks and mortar—they are a source of renewed hope. Duane Minder, 36, shared his story at the launch. After enduring persistent back pain for more than two years, he was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma when doctors discovered a tumour pressing on his spine, causing spinal cord compression.

With the dedicated care of oncologists, nurses, and physiotherapists, Minder gradually regained movement in his legs. Thanks to ongoing chemotherapy and rehabilitation support, including home visits from physiotherapy teams, he is now able to walk again.

“The doctors, nurses, and therapists here gave me my life back. I am so grateful for their care and for this new chemotherapy room, which will make the journey a little easier for every patient who comes here. It shows us that we are not alone, and that people care about what we are going through,” Minder said, his story resonating deeply with patients and caregivers alike.

Partnerships Driving Better Healthcare

Hospital leadership highlighted that such achievements are only possible through collective action. Dr Shaheem de Vries, CEO of Groote Schuur Hospital, thanked every donor, funder, and partner for their contribution, noting the long-lasting impact of their generosity.

“Their support ensures that we can provide safe, dignified, and high-quality care to patients who need it most. These contributions do not just build facilities – they open doors of hope and possibility for thousands of families across the Western Cape,” Dr de Vries said.

Building for the Future

The upgraded chemotherapy unit and pharmacy facilities are expected to streamline service delivery, reduce waiting times, and enhance the patient experience, particularly for those undergoing long and difficult treatment regimens. By modernising preparation processes, the hospital also improves safety standards for staff handling complex chemotherapy medications.

The Western Cape Government and Groote Schuur Hospital extended their heartfelt thanks to all partners, organisations, and individuals who made the project possible. Beyond the infrastructure itself, the initiative reflects a broader vision: to build a healthcare system that treats patients not only with cutting-edge medicine but also with dignity, compassion, and hope.