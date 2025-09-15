Gadkari Unveils Roadmap to Make India Global Leader in Autos and Green Mobility

At the International Value Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari presented a bold vision to position India as the world’s leading hub for automobile manufacturing, green mobility, and infrastructure innovation. His address underscored India’s rapid strides in automobile production, clean transport, and sustainable infrastructure, while outlining opportunities for global collaboration.

India’s Automobile Market Rising to Global Leadership

India has overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market in the world, and the government now targets the No. 1 position within five years. According to Shri Gadkari, global auto giants no longer view India only as an assembly base; instead, they are increasingly exporting vehicles made in India to international markets.

Particularly noteworthy is India’s two-wheeler industry, which exports more than 50% of its production, making it a powerful contributor to India’s global footprint in mobility.

Driving Clean and Green Mobility

A central theme of the roadmap is India’s ambition to lead in electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and alternative clean fuels. Shri Gadkari shared updates on:

Hydrogen trucks already launched and pilot projects underway across 10 routes .

₹600 crore in government grants to build hydrogen infrastructure, supported by industry leaders such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Reliance, and Indian Oil .

Alternative fuels under trial, including isobutanol and bio-bitumen, which could significantly reduce reliance on petroleum.

“We aim to make India a global pioneer in green mobility,” he said, noting that the shift to cleaner fuels aligns with both economic efficiency and climate commitments.

Transforming India’s Road Infrastructure

India’s road network has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, now ranking as the second-largest in the world. Shri Gadkari highlighted several major achievements:

Travel time cut drastically : Panipat to Delhi Airport travel now takes just 35 minutes instead of three hours .

Mega expressway projects , including the Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway and the ₹23,000 crore Bengaluru Ring Road , are poised to revolutionize connectivity.

Enhanced use of precast technology and tunnel engineering is improving speed, safety, and durability of infrastructure.

These projects, he said, demonstrate India’s ability to build world-class infrastructure at record pace while addressing urban congestion and boosting regional economies.

Sustainability: Waste to Wealth

Reaffirming his commitment to sustainability, Shri Gadkari showcased India’s circular economy approach in infrastructure development.

Over 80 lakh tonnes of waste from the Ghazipur landfill have been used in road construction, reducing the landfill’s height by seven metres .

Bio-bitumen from rice straw has successfully outperformed petroleum-based bitumen in trials, offering a sustainable alternative while addressing the problem of stubble burning in northern India.

“This is the future of road construction—clean, green, and cost-effective,” he remarked.

Call for Global Innovation Partnerships

Looking ahead, Shri Gadkari urged international delegates to partner with India in areas of precast road construction, tunnel engineering, hydrogen transport systems, and circular economy innovations.

“We do not have a resource problem. Our roads are monetized, and our revenue is strong. What we need is your innovation, your technology, and your cooperation,” he told participants, extending an open invitation for global collaboration.

India’s Vision for the Future

The Minister’s address at the International Value Summit 2025 reflected a dual commitment: to make India a global leader in both automobile manufacturing and green mobility, while simultaneously ensuring that infrastructure growth is sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven.

By combining industrial strength, technological leadership, and environmental responsibility, India is set to shape the future of mobility and infrastructure worldwide.

Tags: Nitin Gadkari, International Value Summit 2025, automobile industry, green mobility, hydrogen fuel, electric vehicles, bio-bitumen, infrastructure innovation, Atmanirbhar Bharat, circular economy, sustainable transport, Bengaluru Ring Road, Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway

