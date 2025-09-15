Rural Development Ministry Launches Special Campaign 5.0 for Clean Governance

The Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has commenced its participation in Special Campaign 5.0, scheduled from 2nd – 31st October 2025. Guided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), this annual campaign focuses on cleanliness, institutional efficiency, and timely disposal of pending matters.

Campaign Objectives

Special Campaign 5.0 aims to:

Further institutionalize a culture of cleanliness across the Department and its affiliated bodies.

Strengthen accountability through the systematic disposal of pending matters , ensuring transparency in governance.

Enhance workplace environments by promoting decluttering, upkeep of common areas, and efficient record management.

This aligns with the government’s broader vision of ensuring a citizen-centric, responsive, and efficient administrative system.

Successes of Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Rural Development’s track record during Special Campaign 4.0 (October 2024) demonstrates its commitment to administrative reforms. Key highlights included:

100% disposal of PMO References, State References, IMC matters, and Public Grievance Appeals.

96% disposal of MP references.

93% disposal of Public Grievances.

Significant improvements in office cleanliness, organization of files, and digital record management.

The campaign’s outcomes were systematically uploaded on the SCDPM Portal of DARPG and widely disseminated via social media platforms, raising public awareness about the Department’s initiatives.

Extended Achievements Beyond 4.0

The spirit of Special Campaign 4.0 was carried forward beyond the designated period, from November 2024 to August 2025, reflecting sustained commitment. During this phase, the Department achieved:

123 MP references disposed

3 Parliamentary Assurances disposed

48 IMC References disposed

15 State Government References disposed

17,489 Public Grievances resolved

13 PMO References disposed

1,984 Public Grievance Appeals disposed

These numbers highlight the Department’s proactive approach in ensuring that citizen concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.

Focus Areas for Special Campaign 5.0

Building on past momentum, the Department of Rural Development is now focusing on:

Deepening cleanliness drives across all offices, autonomous bodies, and organizations under it.

Streamlining grievance redressal mechanisms to reduce backlog and ensure quick resolution.

Strengthening the digitalization of records for better transparency and accountability.

Promoting greater awareness of the campaign through community outreach and digital engagement.

Vision for the Future

The Rural Development Ministry’s sustained participation in these campaigns reflects its dedication to clean governance and citizen service delivery. By combining institutional reforms, grievance redressal, and cleanliness initiatives, the Department is contributing to the larger national vision of a transparent, efficient, and people-first government.

As Special Campaign 5.0 progresses, the Department aims to consolidate its achievements, set new benchmarks for efficiency, and strengthen public trust in its operations.