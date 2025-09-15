Rubio heads to Qatar after meeting Netanyahu in Israel: US
The US State Department says Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head to Qatar after he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The visit announced Monday comes as the region is still reeling from Israels strike targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha. The US has sought to ease tensions between Israel and Qatar, two close American allies.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
