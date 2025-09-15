National Quality Conclave Empowers 60,000 Sarpanchs via Digital Samvaad Platform

The Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, hosted the Sarpanch Samvaad National Quality Conclave at 1QCI, World Trade Centre, New Delhi. The event, centered around the theme “Viksit Gram se Viksit Bharat”, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil in the presence of senior dignitaries including Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, and Shri Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI.

Historic Onboarding of 60,000 Sarpanchs

The conclave marked a landmark achievement with the successful onboarding of over 60,000 Sarpanchs from across India onto the Sarpanch Samvaad mobile application, creating the nation’s first digital community of grassroots leaders. The app enables sarpanchs to share solutions, exchange ideas, and collaborate digitally to accelerate rural development.

A pre-conclave workshop had already brought together 75 Sarpanchs from 22 states, who shared best practices across five thematic areas aligned with the Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

Leaders’ Vision for Grassroots Empowerment

In his inaugural address, Shri C.R. Patil praised the initiative, stating:

“Sarpanch Samvaad has shown how digital platforms can unite and empower our grassroots leaders. Our next goal is to bring all 2.5 lakh Sarpanchs onto this platform, ensuring progress for every village on the pillars of Swachhata and Suraksha as we move towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, underscored the importance of capacity building and e-governance tools such as E-Gram Swaraj, PAI, and Sabha Saar, stating that quality-driven governance requires strengthening Village Water and Sanitation Committees and embedding transparency at the grassroots.

Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, emphasized that Sarpanch Samvaad is not merely a digital app, but a movement:

“It empowers Sarpanchs to exchange knowledge and make their villages Open Defecation Free, Swachh, and Sujal. Technology, quality assessment, and peer learning are key enablers for grassroots progress.”

Shri Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI, highlighted the next target:

“We have connected 60,000 Sarpanchs so far, but our journey does not stop here. By October, we aim to add 75,000 more Sarpanchs, and by the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we will cross 1,00,000 Sarpanchs.”

MoU and Shared Commitments

The conclave also showcased the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between QCI and DDWS, symbolizing a shared national commitment to water and sanitation-led rural development. The discussions emphasized challenges, solutions, and best practices drawn from lived experiences of Panchayat leaders.

Launch of the 100-Day Good Governance Challenge

A significant highlight of the conclave was the announcement of the 100-Day Good Governance Challenge on the Sarpanch Samvaad mobile application, to run from September 17, 2025 (Prime Minister’s birthday) until December 25, 2025 (Good Governance Day). The challenge will mobilize Sarpanch-led campaigns across the country, reinforcing Panchayats as catalysts of rural progress and good governance.

Ensuring Sustained Impact

The conclave concluded with a commitment to document and disseminate best practices via the Sarpanch Samvaad app, ensuring continuous peer learning and grassroots-driven innovation. By empowering village leaders with digital tools, the initiative is expected to bridge the knowledge gap, strengthen local governance, and build resilient villages, directly contributing to the goal of “Viksit Gram se Viksit Bharat.”

About QCI

The Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body established by the Government of India to promote quality across sectors. Through independent third-party assessments of products, services, and processes, QCI fosters a culture of quality that impacts every citizen’s life. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, serves as its nodal agency.