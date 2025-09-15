TNPA Nears Completion of Newark Road Upgrade at Richards Bay Port

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced significant progress in the R20 million upgrade of Newark Road, one of the Port of Richards Bay’s most critical access routes, with construction now 75% complete. The project, which began in May 2025, is on track for completion by December 2025, forming part of TNPA’s broader investment strategy to modernise port infrastructure and improve cargo logistics efficiency.

Newark Road: A Strategic Access Point

Newark Road is a vital artery for the Port of Richards Bay, handling an estimated 67 289 light motor vehicles and 35 000 heavy vehicles every month. Its role in ensuring the smooth flow of goods and port operations makes it one of the most crucial transport links within South Africa’s logistics network.

So far, approximately one kilometer of the road has been successfully upgraded. To ensure safety during construction, the road has been temporarily closed, supported by TNPA’s comprehensive traffic management plan which reroutes vehicles through alternative access points.

Port Manager’s Commitment

Speaking on the importance of the project, Captain Dennis Mqadi, Port Manager at Richards Bay, emphasized TNPA’s commitment to maintaining world-class infrastructure.

“This strategic investment will ensure that the Port of Richards Bay continues to operate as a world-class logistics hub. We will continue to engage with port users on these project developments to ensure smooth transition both now and when the road upgrades are completed this festive season,” he said.

Alternative Access Routes During Construction

To minimise disruption, TNPA has implemented a revised traffic flow system:

Light motor vehicles : Enter the port via Urania Road near the Pioneer Centre and exit through San Thom Road Gate .

Heavy vehicles: Access through West Gate on Urania Road, proceed via Clinker Road to port terminals, and exit through East Gate on Newark Road.

Meanwhile, the Bayvue port entrance remains closed for the duration of the upgrade.

Part of a Broader Modernisation Strategy

The Newark Road project is just one of several initiatives under TNPA’s port modernization programme aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and competitiveness. With Richards Bay serving as a strategic hub for bulk cargo exports, the improvements are expected to significantly reduce delays and enhance logistics performance.

As the landlord authority for South Africa’s eight commercial seaports—Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay, and Ngqura—TNPA plays a central role in managing the country’s maritime logistics chain.

Operating under the National Ports Act (Act No. 12 of 2005), TNPA is mandated to ensure the safe, effective, and efficient functioning of the national port system while enabling economic growth.

Looking Ahead

With completion expected in December 2025, the Newark Road upgrade will deliver long-term benefits for port users, local businesses, and the national economy. Beyond improving vehicle flow, the investment demonstrates TNPA’s continued commitment to infrastructure renewal, ensuring South Africa’s ports remain competitive in the global trade landscape.