Hospital readiness, community engagement key to dengue preparedness: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:08 IST
Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged the NCR states to reassess their preparedness to tackle dengue, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas.

According to official sources, India reported a 47 per cent drop in dengue cases and 73 per cent less deaths due to the disease so far in 2025 as compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

Chairing a review meeting on dengue preparedness in Delhi-NCR, Nadda called for ''Jan Chetna through Jan Bhagidari'' as he emphasised the community role in dengue control.

Hospital readiness, inter-sectoral coordination and community engagement are key to dengue preparedness, Nadda said.

At the meeting, the concerned states were also advised to intensify vector control, and strengthen surveillance and rapid response in Delhi-NCR.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, AIIMS Delhi Director M Srinivas, Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Sunita Dayal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad, along with other senior health officials and hospital representatives from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

