Left Menu

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

President Donald Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS headed to the U.S., Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the strike.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 02:01 IST
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.

''The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.,'' Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the strike. ''These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests.'' The strike that Trump says was carried out Monday came two weeks after another military strike on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.

The Trump administration justified the earlier strike as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

But several senators, Democrats and some Republicans, have indicated dissatisfaction with the administration's rationale and questioned the legality of the action. They view it as a potential overreach of executive authority in part by using the military for law enforcement purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock painting

Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock paint...

 Global
2
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

 Global
4
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025