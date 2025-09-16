UPDATE 1-Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 04:53 IST
The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, Axios reported citing Israeli officials.
Last week, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
