SECL Launches Vishwakarma Awards, Honours 75 Workers on PM’s Birthday

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the flagship subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), celebrated a landmark occasion on 17 September 2025 by instituting the first-ever SECL Vishwakarma Awards. The event, held at SECL’s headquarters in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the auspicious festival of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.

At the grand ceremony, 75 coal mining workers were felicitated for their dedication, courage, and exemplary service in the fields of mining operations, maintenance, supervisory roles, and allied functions across SECL’s mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The awards function was attended by a distinguished gathering. Shri Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Shri Sushant Shukla, MLA of Beltara, was the Guest of Honour. The programme was presided over by Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), SECL.

Also present were SECL’s Functional Directors, trade union representatives, heads of departments, officers, and employees, reflecting the spirit of unity and collective pride within the organization.

Honouring the Spirit of Vishwakarma

In his address, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu lauded SECL for instituting the Vishwakarma Awards, which recognize the unsung heroes of coal mining—those who work tirelessly to power India’s energy sector. He praised the timing of the initiative, linking it to Vishwakarma Jayanti, which honours the divine architect, and to the Prime Minister’s birthday, symbolizing dedication and service to the nation.

Green and Clean Initiatives: A Holistic Celebration

To mark the occasion, dignitaries joined in a tree plantation drive under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, reinforcing SECL’s focus on environmental sustainability. The event began with the administration of the Swachhata Pledge by the Chief Guest, formally launching the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025 across SECL’s headquarters and all operational areas.

SECL-17: Vishwakarma Seva Sankalp Campaign

As part of the celebrations, SECL organized a special one-day campaign titled “SECL-17: Vishwakarma Seva Sankalp”, covering all 10 operational districts in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The campaign featured 17 welfare activities designed for both regular and contractual workers, including:

Health camps and medical check-ups.

Blood donation drives.

Safety and vigilance awareness programmes.

Financial and digital literacy workshops.

De-addiction awareness initiatives.

Plantation drives under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.

These initiatives showcased SECL’s commitment to worker welfare, sustainable mining practices, and holistic community development.

A Model for Worker-Centric Growth

Shri Harish Duhan, CMD, SECL, emphasized that the Vishwakarma Awards will become an annual tradition, motivating workers and recognizing their pivotal role in SECL’s growth story. He reiterated the company’s commitment to safety, welfare, and inclusive development, ensuring that SECL remains a key contributor to both India’s energy security and regional prosperity.

The launch of the SECL Vishwakarma Awards, coupled with initiatives promoting cleanliness, health, safety, and sustainability, marks a new chapter in worker recognition and corporate social responsibility within India’s coal sector.