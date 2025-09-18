Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Odisha: A Tale of Love, Money, and Murder

The Odisha Police arrested two more suspects, including her husband, in connection with the murder of traffic police constable Subhamitra Sahoo. Her financial demands are suspected to be the motive. Allegations have also surfaced regarding the mysterious death of the husband's first wife due to a supposed accident.

In a shocking turn of events, the Odisha Police have apprehended two additional suspects linked to the murder of traffic police constable Subhamitra Sahoo. Her husband, Deepak Kumar Rout, is the primary suspect in this chilling crime that has gripped Bhubaneswar.

Subhamitra, who disappeared on September 6, was later found buried in a jungle, kilometers away from her posting in Bhubaneswar. Investigations have revealed a financial dispute between Subhamitra and her husband, with monetary demands possibly serving as the motive for her untimely demise.

The case has taken a darker turn as past suspicions resurface surrounding the death of Deepak's first wife in a supposed car accident. Families demand a thorough investigation, while the community mourns Subhamitra's loss with a candlelight vigil.

