Court Blocks Trump Administration's Deportation of Guatemalan Minors

In a significant legal decision, federal Judge Timothy Kelly has issued an injunction against the Trump administration's efforts to deport unaccompanied Guatemalan minors amid ongoing legal disputes. The judge's ruling comes in response to the administration's attempt to deport 76 Guatemalan children without their parents' consent.

Judge Kelly sharply criticized the administration's unfounded assertion that the children's parents wished for their deportation. His decision was influenced by a Guatemalan attorney general's report, which contradicted these claims by showing that most parents had not been contacted, and those reached preferred their children remain in the U.S.

As a result, the Trump administration's rapid deportation plan was thwarted, ensuring the children can stay in U.S. government-run shelters until their immigration cases are fully addressed. Meanwhile, migrant lawyers continue to safeguard the children's rights during the legal proceedings. A Guatemalan mother's personal account further highlights the desperation and desires involved in these cases.

