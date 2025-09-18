Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Administration's Deportation of Guatemalan Minors

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to deport Guatemalan unaccompanied children amidst legal challenges. The decision came after a report revealed limited contact with parents, contrary to previous claims. The ruling ensures these minors remain in the U.S. until their immigration cases are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:24 IST
Court Blocks Trump Administration's Deportation of Guatemalan Minors

In a significant legal decision, federal Judge Timothy Kelly has issued an injunction against the Trump administration's efforts to deport unaccompanied Guatemalan minors amid ongoing legal disputes. The judge's ruling comes in response to the administration's attempt to deport 76 Guatemalan children without their parents' consent.

Judge Kelly sharply criticized the administration's unfounded assertion that the children's parents wished for their deportation. His decision was influenced by a Guatemalan attorney general's report, which contradicted these claims by showing that most parents had not been contacted, and those reached preferred their children remain in the U.S.

As a result, the Trump administration's rapid deportation plan was thwarted, ensuring the children can stay in U.S. government-run shelters until their immigration cases are fully addressed. Meanwhile, migrant lawyers continue to safeguard the children's rights during the legal proceedings. A Guatemalan mother's personal account further highlights the desperation and desires involved in these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

 India
2
New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

 Global
3
Juveniles Detained in Disha Patani Home Shooting: Police Response and Public Reaction

Juveniles Detained in Disha Patani Home Shooting: Police Response and Public...

 India
4
Delhi High Court to Rehear Bail Plea of SDPI President in Money Laundering Case

Delhi High Court to Rehear Bail Plea of SDPI President in Money Laundering C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025