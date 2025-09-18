Justice Demanded: Unveiling the Custodial Death Mystery

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to respond within two weeks to accusations regarding the death of Hira Lal, a Dalit man, in police custody. The case has sparked debate over the alleged custodial torture that supposedly led to his demise.

Hira Lal's family alleges he was tortured to death inside Nawabganj police station. However, police maintain that he suffered a heart attack. A division bench of justices Siddharth and Santosh Rai agreed to hear the case, following a PIL filed by Adhivakta Manch and others, which seeks resolution and compensation for the bereaved family.

The petition emphasizes a breach of constitutional rights, accusing the police of murder during custody. It requests an independent inquiry led by a retired high court judge, supervised by the court itself, to scrutinize the claims of unauthorized detention and abuse.

