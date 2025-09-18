Left Menu

Bihar Police Nabs Notorious Gang Leader from Bhojpur

The Bihar Police have captured a criminal wanted for multiple murders and illegal sand mining activities in Bhojpur district. Known as the prime leader of the Guddu Rai gang, he had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and was infamous for creating fear to dominate sand mining in Sone Diayara.

The Bihar Police have successfully apprehended a notorious criminal from Bhojpur district, who was implicated in various cases including murder and illegal sand mining, as reported on Thursday.

Officials revealed that the arrested individual had a Rs 1 lakh bounty and was identified as the leading figure of the Guddu Rai gang, notorious for imposing an environment of intimidation to dominate illegal sand mining ventures in the Sone Diayara area.

According to a statement from the special task force of the police, the suspect faces numerous charges, ranging from murder to assaulting law enforcement across several police stations in Bhojpur and Saran districts. Authorities also recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle from the criminal.

