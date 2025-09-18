IGNCA Celebrates Centenary of Dance Historian Prof. Mohan Khokar with Grandeur

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, hosted a landmark celebration marking the centenary year of Prof. Mohan Khokar, the pioneer of Indian dance history, archivist, and visionary scholar whose efforts preserved the nation’s vast dance heritage. The event brought together renowned dancers, gurus, scholars, diplomats, cultural icons, and eminent personalities from India and abroad, making it one of the most significant tributes to Indian performing arts in recent memory.

Honouring a Visionary Archivist of Indian Dance

The evening’s proceedings began with a dance-drama featuring 25 eminent artists, including Pt. Harish Gangani (Baroda), disciples of Padma Bhushan awardee Yamini Krishnamurthy, members of the Indian Revival Group, and other celebrated gurus. Their performances were followed by a special film screening, Mr. Dance of India, produced by the Gemini Roy family and Film Karigar, which offered rare glimpses into Prof. Khokar’s life and work.

The stage was graced by leading cultural figures including Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Padma Vibhushan awardee, IGNCA Trustee, and former Rajya Sabha MP) as the chief guest, and Dr. Karan Singh, eminent scholar, author, and diplomat, who delivered the third Prof. Mohan Khokar Memorial Lecture. Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, gave the keynote address, while Prof. Achal Pandya, Head of Conservation and Cultural Archives, IGNCA, welcomed the gathering. The concluding remarks were offered by Prof. Ashish Khokar, dance historian, curator, and son of Prof. Mohan Khokar.

Reflections and Tributes

In his memorial lecture, Dr. Karan Singh praised Prof. Khokar’s unparalleled dedication, noting:

“What one man accomplished was nothing short of a miracle. If he had sold his collection abroad, he could have lived in luxury, but he ensured it never left India. His work remains a priceless treasure for future generations.”

He also underlined the universality of Indian culture and concluded with a Shiva Stuti, linking Khokar’s contributions to the eternal spirit of dance.

Dr. Sonal Mansingh described the event as both remembrance and celebration, emphasizing that Prof. Khokar’s archival vision transcended performance and laid the foundation for a permanent repository of India’s dance traditions. She remarked that IGNCA’s stewardship of the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection has realized this dream and is vital in connecting younger generations to India’s cultural roots.

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi described the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection as the largest of its kind in the world, and urged its inclusion in the UNESCO heritage list, a move that would bring global recognition to the archive.

Prof. Ashish Khokar reflected personally on his father’s legacy, calling the centenary not just a tribute to an individual, but a celebration of Indian dance history itself.

Distinguished Guests and Performances

The event was attended by an illustrious gathering of artists and scholars including Shovana Narayan, Ranjana Gauhar, Madhavi Mudgal, Vanashree Rao, Kiran Segal, Pratibha Prahlad, Nalini-Kamalini, Geeta Mahalik, along with international personalities such as Sharon Lowen. Also present were Papia Desai, Rajendra Gangani, Sayoni Chakraborty, Ambika Panicker, Arushi Mudgal, Malti Shyam, Sangeeta Chatterjee, Vidha Lal, Nisha Mahajan, Rani Khanam, and Ravi Yadav.

Adding further significance was the presence of Ms. K. Nandini Singla, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Mr. Aman Nath, Chairman, Neemrana Group, underscoring the event’s stature as both a cultural and diplomatic platform.

The main ceremony concluded with a spectacular ensemble performance by 100 dancers from Delhi, leaving the audience spellbound.

Launch of AttenDance Silver Jubilee Issue

The occasion also marked the release of the silver jubilee special issue of Prof. Mohan Khokar’s annual dance journal, AttenDance, titled “Indian Dance in France.” The first copy was presented to Mr. Aman Nath. The guest editor, Sonya Vaini Singh (Montpellier, France), curated detailed profiles of 70 dancers and institutions, reflecting the global resonance of Indian dance.

Exhibition on Indian Dance Heritage

Running alongside the centenary celebrations was an exhibition, “The A–Z of Indian Dance – Vignettes of Veterans”, showcasing rare archival material, photographs, and memorabilia from the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection. This exhibition offered a vivid window into the evolution of Indian dance forms and their custodians.

Preserving a Priceless Legacy

The centenary celebrations reaffirmed IGNCA’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s intangible cultural heritage. The Mohan Khokar Dance Collection, hailed as the world’s largest archive on Indian dance, remains a priceless legacy for scholars, practitioners, and future generations.

By honouring Prof. Mohan Khokar’s memory with such grandeur, IGNCA not only celebrated a pioneering figure in Indian cultural history but also strengthened its role as a custodian of India’s performing arts tradition on the global stage.