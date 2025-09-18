Intensified Conflict as Israeli Forces Advance on Gaza

Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza City, advancing with tanks and artillery amid widespread internet and phone blackouts. This escalation has spread fear among civilians, many of whom are sheltering in makeshift camps along the city beach.

At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours amid ongoing clashes, while the Israeli military reports four personnel fatalities. Additional tensions rose as Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, escalating regional hostilities.

Conditions for Gaza residents continue to deteriorate, with inadequate access to food, medicine, and shelter. As hostilities persist, hundreds of hostages remain in jeopardy, urging calls from their families for a ceasefire and negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)