Intensified Conflict as Israeli Forces Advance on Gaza
Israeli forces are intensifying their assault on Gaza City, causing widespread fear and displacement among hundreds of thousands of civilians. The escalation follows blackouts that have preceded other intense Israeli operations. The situation is dire, with extensive casualties and hostages caught in the conflict.
Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza City, advancing with tanks and artillery amid widespread internet and phone blackouts. This escalation has spread fear among civilians, many of whom are sheltering in makeshift camps along the city beach.
At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours amid ongoing clashes, while the Israeli military reports four personnel fatalities. Additional tensions rose as Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, escalating regional hostilities.
Conditions for Gaza residents continue to deteriorate, with inadequate access to food, medicine, and shelter. As hostilities persist, hundreds of hostages remain in jeopardy, urging calls from their families for a ceasefire and negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Rising Casualties Stir Outrage
First strike of Op Sindoor conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.
Cluster munitions cause more than 1,200 civilian casualties in Ukraine war, global monitor says
Devastating Rains Lead to Evacuations and Casualties in Maharashtra
Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, no casualties