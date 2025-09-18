Left Menu

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Boosts ITBP Facilities in Haryana

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated nine new residential complexes for the ITBP in Haryana. He interacted with ITBP personnel and constable trainees, addressing their concerns and supporting cultural celebrations. Kumar directed the restoration of a flood-damaged bridge and improvements in trainee facilities.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated nine new residential complexes for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Haryana, underscoring the government's commitment to their welfare.

During his visit to the ITBP's training centre in Panchkula district, Kumar assured personnel of increased support through enhanced housing and advanced infrastructure. He also engaged with the constable trainees and addressed facility concerns.

In response to cultural needs, Kumar approved the celebration of Bathukamma, a regional flower festival, at the centre. Additionally, he pushed for the immediate restoration of a flood-damaged bridge and improved amenities for female trainees.

