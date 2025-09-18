Tragic Family Feud: Brother Killed Over Property Dispute

A property dispute turned deadly when retired sub-inspector Dangal Yadav allegedly shot his brother, Kamla Yadav, dead in Chandauli district on Thursday evening. The tragic incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Kotwali police station, according to officials.

The fraternal clash reportedly escalated from a long-standing dispute over land and a maternal loan. Tensions boiled over in a court premises argument earlier in the day, culminating in the fatal shooting. Kamla Yadav, identified as a 55-year-old advocate from Sirsi village, suffered fatal gunshot wounds—two to the head and one to the chest.

In response, Additional Superintendent of Police, Anant Chandrashekhar, confirmed that a post-mortem is underway and police teams are actively searching for the accused sibling. The incident provoked protests from local lawyers, who are demanding the swift arrest of Dangal Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)