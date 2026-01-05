Family Feud Turns Fatal: Shocking Triple Murder Over Land Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, a man allegedly killed his father, sister, and niece amidst a bitter land dispute, shocking a village community in Ganga Nagar.

The accused, Mukesh Patel, confessed to the heinous crime after police detained him for questioning. The revelation followed Mukund Patel's report of his missing family members, intensifying suspicions aimed at Mukesh.

Claiming anger over his denied demand for land, Mukesh attacked his family with an axe. The police have since recovered the bodies and weapon, moving forward with legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)