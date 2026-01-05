Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh
In a tragic land dispute in Uttar Pradesh, a former MLA's nephew, Sufiyan, was killed and another individual injured. The incident involved an argument that escalated into violence during a land measurement in Neem Kheda village, leading to a fatal outcome.
An unfortunate incident unfolded in Neem Kheda village, Uttar Pradesh, as a land dispute turned deadly, claiming the life of Sufiyan, the nephew of a former MLA.
The altercation began while Sufiyan and his brother Akram, accompanied by a lawyer, were measuring an orchard for purchase. The confrontation escalated when a man arrived and engaged them in a dispute.
Police have registered a case against several suspects, and the injured Akram is currently undergoing treatment. The community mourns the tragic loss as the investigation continues.
