Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic land dispute in Uttar Pradesh, a former MLA's nephew, Sufiyan, was killed and another individual injured. The incident involved an argument that escalated into violence during a land measurement in Neem Kheda village, leading to a fatal outcome.

Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:08 IST
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Neem Kheda village, Uttar Pradesh, as a land dispute turned deadly, claiming the life of Sufiyan, the nephew of a former MLA.

The altercation began while Sufiyan and his brother Akram, accompanied by a lawyer, were measuring an orchard for purchase. The confrontation escalated when a man arrived and engaged them in a dispute.

Police have registered a case against several suspects, and the injured Akram is currently undergoing treatment. The community mourns the tragic loss as the investigation continues.

