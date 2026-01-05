Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Neem Kheda village, Uttar Pradesh, as a land dispute turned deadly, claiming the life of Sufiyan, the nephew of a former MLA.

The altercation began while Sufiyan and his brother Akram, accompanied by a lawyer, were measuring an orchard for purchase. The confrontation escalated when a man arrived and engaged them in a dispute.

Police have registered a case against several suspects, and the injured Akram is currently undergoing treatment. The community mourns the tragic loss as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)