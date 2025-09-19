Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Racket Exposed: Phony Officials Arrested in Multi-Crore Scam

A cyber fraud racket was uncovered in Muzaffarnagar, leading to the arrest of two men who extorted Rs 33 lakh from a retired engineer by pretending to be ED and CBI officials. The gang, led by an absconding mastermind, Raju, is linked to frauds totaling over Rs 46 crore.

Updated: 19-09-2025 00:47 IST
Cyber Fraud Racket Exposed: Phony Officials Arrested in Multi-Crore Scam
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies dismantled a cyber fraud racket in Muzaffarnagar, arresting two individuals involved in extorting Rs 33 lakh from a retired engineer. The accused impersonated officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apprehended suspects, Nikhil Goel from Dehradun and Harprit Singh from Chandigarh, operated under the guidance of their elusive leader Raju, believed to be based in Uttarakhand. Police recovered a substantial cache of SIM cards, ATM cards, bank passbooks, mobile phones, and other incriminating items from the duo.

The investigations revealed the syndicate's involvement in duping victims nationwide of more than Rs 46 crore in 44 cases. Efforts are intensifying to apprehend the gang's mastermind, Raju, as authorities continue to probe the comprehensive scale of the operation.

