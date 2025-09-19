Illegal Slaughterhouse Bust Uncovers Beef Delivery Operation in Nuh
Five individuals were arrested for operating an illegal slaughterhouse and beef delivery service in Nuh district. Police recovered beef and butchering tools from the scene. Acting on a tip-off, authorities arrested the culprits, who confessed to distributing beef locally. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Five individuals have been apprehended for allegedly operating an illegal slaughterhouse in Nuh district, following a raid prompted by a tip-off, police officials reported on Thursday.
The authorities confiscated approximately one quintal of beef along with butchering equipment and six motorcycles during the operation. The raid occurred at the residence of Sahun and Mustaqeem in Ferozepur Namak village, where the suspects were caught in the act, police added.
The suspects, identified as Shakeel alias Sakki, Sahun alias Arif, Mustaqeem, Shaukeen, and Fateh Mohammad, have been placed in judicial custody as investigations continue into their alleged beef home delivery racket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
