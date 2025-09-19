Left Menu

UN Staff Protest Raises Questions on Neutrality Amid Gaza Crisis

Amid rising tensions from the Gaza conflict, UN staff protested in Geneva, contesting alleged impartiality issues in the organization. The U.S. and Israel lodged complaints, expressing concerns over political biases. The event highlighted the loss of hundreds of UN aid workers and called for a re-evaluation of UN neutrality.

In a growing controversy, United Nations staff took to the streets in Geneva, challenging their organization's neutrality over the Gaza conflict. Their action comes after complaint letters from the United States and Israel accusing the UN of impartiality issues, fueling debates over political activism within the institution.

During the demonstration, participants laid over 370 white roses in honor of the UN workers killed in Gaza. Nathalie Meynet, President of the UN refugee agency staff council, voiced the staff's frustration about the perceived impunity in Gaza, declaring that their colleagues should not be targeted.

Israeli and U.S. officials have sharply criticized the UN's handling of the situation. U.S. Charge d'Affaires Tressa Finerty argued that recent events violate the UN's neutrality principles. Meanwhile, UN representatives emphasize the internal guidelines discouraging political engagement, while tensions within the organization continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

