U.S. Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict
The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and lifting restrictions on aid. The veto, reflecting longstanding support for Israel, comes amidst Gaza's confirmed famine and ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties.
The United States vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on Thursday, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while also advocating for Israel to lift all aid restrictions to the Palestinian enclave.
The resolution, backed by 14 of the 15 council members, demanded release of hostages held by Hamas. This move marks the sixth U.S. veto in relation to the ongoing two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, despite worsening humanitarian conditions.
The veto underscores the U.S.'s continued diplomatic shield for Israel at the UN and President Trump's dissatisfaction with certain Israeli actions, even as Israel intensifies military operations in Gaza, further straining humanitarian conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
