U.S. Senate Pushes for Palestinian State Recognition Amid Gaza Conflict
A U.S. Senate resolution calls for recognizing a Palestinian state as conflict in Gaza continues. Led by Democrat Jeff Merkley, the measure seeks a demilitarized Palestine alongside a secure Israel to rejuvenate peace efforts. The move signifies a shift in Washington amid criticism of Israel over humanitarian issues.
A group of U.S. senators, led by Democrats, introduced a resolution on Thursday advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state, marking a significant shift in Washington's approach amid ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The resolution urges the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel, aiming to foster hope and peace between the two sides.
Despite the Democratic push, the resolution is unlikely to pass the Republican-majority Senate. President Trump has expressed disagreement with European leaders on the matter, and no Republican senators have joined in the effort. Nonetheless, the resolution represents growing congressional pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the conflict nears its two-year anniversary.
The move comes as a United Nations Commission of Inquiry accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, allegations Israel dismisses as biased. As world leaders prepare for the U.N. General Assembly, a number of U.S. allies are expected to formally recognize Palestinian statehood amid increasing international scrutiny and a rising death toll exceeding 65,000 Palestinians.
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Palestinian state
- Washington
- Israel
- Gaza
- conflict
- peace
- recognition
- Trump
- Merkley
ALSO READ
Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin Over Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict
US Casts Veto on UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire
Germany Weighs EU's Sanction Proposal Against Israel Amid Gaza Tensions
U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza