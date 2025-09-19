New Guidelines: Standalone Chickenpox Vaccines Advised for Toddlers

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a recommendation favoring standalone chickenpox vaccines for toddlers over the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) shot. The decision, based on reported higher seizure risks with the combination dose, marks a significant shift in childhood vaccination guidelines.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the CDC on immunization matters, voted 8-3 to endorse the new guidelines. The updated recommendation specifically targets children between the ages of 12 months and three years, emphasizing the importance of minimizing potential adverse effects from vaccines.

This move aims to reassure parents about the safety of vaccines and enhance compliance with recommended vaccination schedules. As vaccination remains a critical component of public health strategy, this updated guidance takes into account both efficacy and safety in protecting young children.