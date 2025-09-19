Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Brazilian Minister Reviews JBS 'Slave Labor' Case

Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho's unusual intervention in a case against JBS SA for employing workers in 'slavery-like conditions' is raising concerns. Traditionally, such cases result in blacklisting companies, but Marinho’s move marks a precedent that could introduce political influence into the process, worrying legal experts and labor inspectors.

The Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho is conducting an unexpected review of an investigation that might lead to blacklisting a JBS SA poultry unit for 'slavery-like conditions.'

This deviation from routine procedures has alarmed labor inspectors and legal professionals, suggesting potential political interference in longstanding efforts against modern slavery in Brazil.

JBS suspended dealings with the contractor involved but inspectors deemed them accountable. The case highlights potential economic repercussions, with substantial financial and reputational consequences if JBS is blacklisted, affecting the entire sector.

