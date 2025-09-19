High School Scare Averted: Swift Action Saves Lives

A New York City high school experienced a scare Thursday as a 16-year-old student was detained for bringing a loaded firearm to class after posting a shooting threat on social media. Authorities acted quickly to prevent a potentially deadly situation.

The post, shared to Instagram while the student was in class at Benjamin N Cardozo High School, drew the attention of both the FBI and the NYPD. Officers located the student and discovered a 9mm handgun in his backpack, loaded with 13 rounds. Notably, Cardozo High School does not routinely screen for weapons.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch highlighted the effective collaboration between federal and local authorities in halting what could have been a tragic event. Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged the societal issues contributing to youth firearm access, crediting law enforcement efforts for preventing disaster and further reducing gun violence in the city.

