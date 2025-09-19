Left Menu

Tragic Death of Black Student Sparks Demand for Investigative Clarity

The death of Black college student Demartravion 'Trey' Reed, found hanging on Delta State University's campus, was ruled a suicide after an autopsy. Civil rights advocates urge a transparent investigation, referencing Mississippi's racial history. Federal review is called for as the FBI monitors ongoing local investigations.

19-09-2025
The tragic death of a Black college student, Demartravion "Trey" Reed, 21, whose body was found hanging from a tree on Delta State University's campus in Mississippi, has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy, police confirmed Thursday.

Civil rights advocates have demanded a thorough investigation, highlighting the state's history of racial violence. Although authorities stated no signs of foul play were found and the autopsy confirmed the cause of death as suicide, toxicology results are still pending. Local and federal agencies remain involved in the ongoing investigation.

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Reed's family, expressed dissatisfaction with preliminary findings. Calls for a federal probe continue, as the FBI remains ready to investigate should evidence of possible federal violations emerge during the local inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

