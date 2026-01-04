Pune Realtor's Tragic Demise: NCP Leader Among Accused in Suicide Note

A shocking incident has surfaced in Pune, where a well-known realtor, Sadiq Hussain Kapur, is believed to have taken his own life in his office.

Authorities disclosed on Sunday that a suicide note allegedly penned by Kapur names several people, including an NCP leader vying for a spot in the upcoming civic polls.

Kapur's son, Sajid, has accused Faruk Inamdar along with three others of harassment and extortion, claiming they demanded Rs 50 lakh. Police investigations are currently ongoing, with charges laid against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)