Pune Realtor's Tragic Demise: NCP Leader Among Accused in Suicide Note
A Pune realtor, Sadiq Hussain Kapur, allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note implicating several individuals, including an NCP leader in election fray. The note claims harassment and extortion led to the tragedy. Police have filed charges against four individuals, including Faruk Inamdar, under abetment of suicide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:47 IST
India
- India
A shocking incident has surfaced in Pune, where a well-known realtor, Sadiq Hussain Kapur, is believed to have taken his own life in his office.
Authorities disclosed on Sunday that a suicide note allegedly penned by Kapur names several people, including an NCP leader vying for a spot in the upcoming civic polls.
Kapur's son, Sajid, has accused Faruk Inamdar along with three others of harassment and extortion, claiming they demanded Rs 50 lakh. Police investigations are currently ongoing, with charges laid against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
