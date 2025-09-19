Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Midnight Shootout

The Delhi Police have apprehended Guddu, a murder suspect, following a firefight near Munak canal in northwest Delhi. The 23-year-old opened fire, hitting an officer's bulletproof vest, before being shot in the leg by police. Guddu, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, has a criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:25 IST
The Delhi Police arrested a fugitive murder suspect after a dramatic midnight shootout near Munak canal, northwest Delhi, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused, identified as Guddu, 23, near AU Block around 1 a.m. When officers attempted to arrest him, he fired, striking a constable's bulletproof jacket. Officers responded, injuring Guddu in the leg.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the suspect, a Shalimar Bagh resident with a history of violent crimes, including rape, murder, and armed robbery. He has confessed to involvement in a recent murder, confirmed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

