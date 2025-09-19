Trump and Xi Aim to Salvage TikTok amid U.S.-China Tensions

In a high-stakes diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to negotiate an agreement on Friday to keep the popular video app TikTok operational in the United States. The talks come amid escalating tensions between the two superpowers over trade and technology.

The dialogue, set to coincide with a planned call between the leaders, marks their first contact in months. The potential deal is key to averting a congressional order to shut down the app by 2025 unless its U.S. assets change hands from Chinese company ByteDance to an American entity. Concerns persist among U.S. lawmakers about potential Chinese espionage through the app.

While the TikTok negotiations take center stage, broader issues loom large, including semiconductor technology competition and trade imbalances. With both economies slowing, tariffs remain a contentious tool in diplomatic relations. The outcome of these talks could impact future U.S.-China economic cooperation and strategic relations.