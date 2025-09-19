Left Menu

Kerala's Legal Pursuit: Facebook Post Sparks Communal Tensions

The Kerala government has authorized the police to seek assistance from the US for an investigation into a controversial Facebook post linked to Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This post, following deadly blasts in Kalamassery, allegedly disturbed communal harmony by blaming political parties and referencing Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:29 IST
Kerala's Legal Pursuit: Facebook Post Sparks Communal Tensions
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has given its nod to state police for seeking Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from the United States in the investigation of a controversial Facebook post linked to former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The post follows twin bomb blasts at a Jehovah's Witnesses convention that resulted in eight fatalities on October 29, 2023.

The post from Chandrasekhar's Facebook allegedly sought to unsettle communal peace, suggesting a connection with the Palestinian group Hamas in the context of the Kalamassery blasts. It accused political rivals Congress and CPI(M) of engaging in appeasement politics with hashtags such as HamasTerrorist and KochiTerrorAttacks.

The Kerala police have been sanctioned to approach the United States authorities via India's Interpol agency CBI to gather evidence from social media platforms about the inflammatory post. As the investigation progresses, legal proceedings continue against Chandrasekhar and others for alleged incitement of communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025