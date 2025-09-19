Albanese's U.S. Visit: AUKUS Talks and Strategic Partnerships

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sets off for the United States, amid speculation of his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump. Crucial defense talks regarding the AUKUS partnership and discussions about China's growing influence are anticipated to top the agenda.

Albanese's U.S. visit aligns with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he will participate in several key events, including a reception hosted by Trump. The Australian media hinted at a possible meeting, despite no official announcement from either side. This comes as analysts urge the need to strengthen the U.S.-Australia relationship, deemed thin since Trump assumed office.

While in the U.S., Albanese will highlight Australia's push for Palestinian statehood and address Australian laws restricting social media access to minors, positions opposing those of Washington. Concurrently, both nations will explore partnerships in critical minerals, essential for balancing China's market dominance, alongside urging adherence to a favorable free trade agreement.

