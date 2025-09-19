Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Protesters Clash with ICE in Chicago

Protesters clashed with authorities outside a federal immigration building in suburban Chicago. Officers used a chemical agent to disperse the crowd as some were taken into custody. The demonstration was in response to ICE's new traffic stop operations in immigrant neighborhoods, following a controversial incident involving a local resident.

19-09-2025
  • Country:
  • United States

Protesters attempted to block vehicles on Friday outside a federal immigration enforcement building in suburban Chicago. Authorities responded to the disruption by using a chemical agent to disperse the assembled crowd.

Dozens of protestors, carrying American flags and signs reading "Hands off Chicago," converged at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, approximately 19 kilometers west of Chicago.

Some of the demonstrators were arrested as chemical clouds parted the group, enabling vehicle access. Footage captured by local TV outlets showed the tension. Chicago City Council member Andre Vasquez labeled the incident as a deployment of "tear gas, a little pepper spray, a little mix of both."

(With inputs from agencies.)

