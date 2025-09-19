Left Menu

France's Firm Stand Against Antisemitism Amid Diplomatic Tensions

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has urged tougher actions against antisemitism amidst President Macron's controversial recognition of a Palestinian state. Darmanin called for severe penalties and systematic investigations into antisemitic acts, highlighting France's commitment to combating antisemitism against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:41 IST
French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has called for a more rigorous legal response to antisemitic actions, encouraging prosecutors to seek maximum penalties just before President Emmanuel Macron plans to recognize a Palestinian state, a decision likely to stir discontent in Israel.

In a document obtained by Reuters, Darmanin urged that 'very firm criminal action' be taken against antisemitic acts. The call for decisive legal measures arrives on the heels of a critical open letter in the Wall Street Journal by U.S. ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, who accused France of insufficiently addressing antisemitic violence.

President Macron has previously condemned antisemitism as against French principles and increased security around Jewish sites due to antisemitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict. His upcoming recognition of Palestinian statehood is set to escalate tensions with Israeli leadership, whom he has openly criticized over the Gaza war's impact on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

