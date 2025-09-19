High-Stakes Trade Talks: Piyush Goyal's Washington Visit Looms

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is preparing for an important visit to Washington for discussions on trade, according to sources from ET Now and PTI. The meetings are critical as they aim to alleviate the current strains in U.S.-India relations, particularly following recent tariff hikes.

Although details of the trip remain under wraps, coordinated efforts indicate progress. Washington escalated tariffs on Indian imports up to 50% recently, a move tied to India's oil trade with Russia amid global geopolitical tensions.

Tuesday's dialogues have been described as 'positive' by Indian officials, nurturing optimism for substantial breakthroughs in bilateral trade agreements. The conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi further focused on stabilizing these economic and diplomatic ties.

