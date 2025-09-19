High-Stakes Trade Talks: Piyush Goyal's Washington Visit Looms
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Washington for trade talks aimed at easing strained U.S.-India relations. Recent discussions have been positive despite challenges, including a significant increase in tariffs. Both nations remain hopeful for a breakthrough in ongoing negotiations.
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is preparing for an important visit to Washington for discussions on trade, according to sources from ET Now and PTI. The meetings are critical as they aim to alleviate the current strains in U.S.-India relations, particularly following recent tariff hikes.
Although details of the trip remain under wraps, coordinated efforts indicate progress. Washington escalated tariffs on Indian imports up to 50% recently, a move tied to India's oil trade with Russia amid global geopolitical tensions.
Tuesday's dialogues have been described as 'positive' by Indian officials, nurturing optimism for substantial breakthroughs in bilateral trade agreements. The conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi further focused on stabilizing these economic and diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Urges Trump to Halt Unilateral Tariffs Amid TikTok Talks
Brewing Up Savings: Bipartisan Push to Eliminate Coffee Tariffs
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions
Trump Blames Putin, Proposes Tariffs to End Russia-Ukraine War
India Strengthens Trade Pathways Amid Tariffs: UAE Not a Transit Hub for US Exports