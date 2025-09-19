Devastating Drone Attack Targets Mosque in Sudan's North Darfur

A devastating drone strike, attributed to Sudan's paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, hit a mosque in the North Darfur region, killing at least 70 worshippers during Friday prayers, according to aid workers and the Sudanese army.

The mosque, located in El Fasher, was completely destroyed, and rescue efforts are ongoing to recover bodies buried in the rubble. The Sudanese army condemned the attack, mourning the loss and accusing the RSF of targeting civilians.

Amidst the ongoing civil war that has claimed thousands of lives, international organizations have withdrawn due to escalating violence, leaving locals in dire need. Reports indicate that the RSF has taken control of significant areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)