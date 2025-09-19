Left Menu

Devastating Drone Attack Targets Mosque in Sudan's North Darfur

A drone attack in El Fasher, attributed to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, hit a mosque during prayers, killing at least 70 people. The attack is part of escalating violence in the region. Many international organizations have withdrawn due to security risks, leaving residents vulnerable amidst the ongoing civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

A devastating drone strike, attributed to Sudan's paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, hit a mosque in the North Darfur region, killing at least 70 worshippers during Friday prayers, according to aid workers and the Sudanese army.

The mosque, located in El Fasher, was completely destroyed, and rescue efforts are ongoing to recover bodies buried in the rubble. The Sudanese army condemned the attack, mourning the loss and accusing the RSF of targeting civilians.

Amidst the ongoing civil war that has claimed thousands of lives, international organizations have withdrawn due to escalating violence, leaving locals in dire need. Reports indicate that the RSF has taken control of significant areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

